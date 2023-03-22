Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Deals With China Made While Joe Biden Was VP

Bank statements showing money flowing from China to the Biden family might have come after Joe Biden was vice president, but the deals were forged when Biden was in office, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax.

"These bank statements, these deals were set up when Joe Biden was vice president as well," Comer told Wednesday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "You know this wire came from China to the Robinson Walker account less than 60 days after Joe Biden left the vice presidency.

"I'm sure that this was a deal that was in the making for years, while Joe Biden was vice president."

Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said he has evidence Hunter Biden was cutting the alleged "influence peddling" deal during the Obama administration.

"There's text messages and emails where Hunter Biden's concerned and arguing with these people in China, that said, 'I've done everything you've asked: What else can we do for you?'" Comer told Van Susteren. "I mean, so there's concern here that a lot of this happened while Joe Biden was vice president."

Comer stressed his committee has a legislative purpose in investigating the Biden family's "influence peddling" in order to make laws on the limits of what prospective elective leaders can do.

"We're going to work on legislation that deals with influence peddling and right now, our number one concern is the Biden family influence peddling," Comer said, noting former President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner can be looked into later, but Bidens put U.S. national security at risk right now.

"He's the current president of the United States. We've already provided bank records that show that his family's taken at least over $1 million dollars from the Chinese Communist Party for no explanation. So we're concerned about whether or not this White House is compromised.

"So it's a national security risk."

Unlike legislative inaction by Democrats in the last Congress in investigating Trump relentlessly, Comer vows there will be laws written to define influence peddling the Bidens have profited from.

"I plan on passing legislation to define what is influence peddling; what is allowable what isn't allowed," Comer said. "We want to beef up the ethics rules. We want to significantly increase the disclosure rules.

"At the end of the day, I'll look at the things that the Trump family and Jared Kushner were involved in as well, but right now, this is of the utmost concern of our national security. Why are the Bidens taking millions and millions of dollars from our adversaries around the world?

"I would assume those adversaries are getting a return on their investment, and every American should be concerned as to what that return on the investment is, especially to the Chinese Communist Party."

