×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alan dershowitz | mike pence | subpoena | testify | donald trump | jan. 6 | grand jury

Dershowitz to Newsmax: Pence Under No Obligation to Testify

By    |   Tuesday, 28 March 2023 08:51 PM EDT

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that former Vice President Mike Pence is under no obligation to testify against his boss, former President Donald Trump, in front of a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

"I think he has an obligation not to answer," Dershowitz told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

A federal judge in Washington ruled Tuesday that Pence must honor a subpoena to testify, overruling constitutional arguments made by Pence's attorneys, who cited the "speech and debate" clause in Article 1, Section 6. Trump's attorneys also argued against Pence testifying based on executive privilege. Pence told Newsmax the ruling is unconstitutional.

"The judge's ruling is categorically wrong and it ought to be appealed," said Dershowitz, adding Pence could either appeal now or appear in front of the grand jury and wait until questions are asked and then appeal.

"And then you have to refuse to answer and that risks being put in contempt and appealing from the contempt, which no former vice president wants to do," Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz, author of "Get Trump: The Threat to Civil Liberties, Due Process, and Our Constitutional Rule of Law," said executive privilege is rooted in Article II of the Constitution and that he can't think of anything more resolute than a president talking with the vice president about matters of national interest.

"The Biden administration takes the absurd position that it's up to the Biden administration to determine whether to invoke executive privilege, but that can't be the law, which would make executive privilege completely disappear," he said.

"We're in a messy situation and, unfortunately, the law in the District of Columbia seems to be different for the Trump administration than it has been for other administrations."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that former Vice President Mike Pence is under no obligation to testify against his boss, former President Donald Trump, in front of a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
alan dershowitz, mike pence, subpoena, testify, donald trump, jan. 6, grand jury
340
2023-51-28
Tuesday, 28 March 2023 08:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved