Tags: ron johnson | hunter biden | subpoena | james comer | deposition | contempt | charges

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Bidens 'Think They're Above the Law'

By    |   Thursday, 07 December 2023 09:28 PM EST

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that Hunter Biden should sit for his deposition before a House panel next week, but added that the Bidens "think they're above the law" and have been so far.

Johnson made the comments on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," where he pointed out that former President Donald Trump's children all answered their subpoenas and appeared before the "corrupt January 6th committee."

Johnson and host Rob Schmitt were discussing whether Biden will show up for his Dec. 13 closed-door hearing, something attorney Abbe Lowell as recently as Tuesday said his client would not do.

"Remember the Trump children; they complied with the congressional subpoena from a thoroughly corrupt January 6th committee run by Democrats," Johnson told Schmitt. "But the Trump children sat for those depositions.

"I guess Hunter Biden and the Bidens believe that they're completely above the law. And so far, they have been," Johnson added.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday he expects Biden "to comply."

Comer has said contempt of Congress charges will be forthcoming if Biden skips the hearing.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

