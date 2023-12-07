Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'We Expect' Hunter Biden to Comply

The House Oversight Committee is expecting Hunter Biden to show up for a deposition next week, despite his insistence that he'll only come for a public hearing and not to speak to lawmakers behind closed doors, Rep. James Comer, who chairs the committee, said on Newsmax.

"We gave him a lawful subpoena," the Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We expect him to comply. This is the way the Democrats operated during both impeachment hearings. This is the way they operated during the Jan. 6 committee that they had."

But even though a public hearing wasn't always held after the depositions held in the Jan. 6 committee proceedings, Comer said he is "guaranteeing" there will be a public hearing after Biden is deposed.

"We have so many questions about so many specific transactions, so many specific bank records with so many different accounts," said Comer. "It's going to take a long time to go through these questions. Once we depose him, we'll fact-check the deposition and then bring him in."

Abbe Lowell, Biden's attorney, has reiterated Biden's stance, writing in a letter Wednesday to Comer that his client has offered to appear at a public hearing, but not behind closed doors, as the Oversight Committee "has demonstrated time and again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public — a hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings."

But Biden has "got to come in for a deposition," Comer insisted to Newsmax.

"This is the way investigations are conducted, even in the private sector, even with police and with U.S. attorneys," he said. "You come in, and you sit down, and you answer extensive substantive questions. If you're a key witness in a major investigation, you can expect to be deposed."

Biden will "get equal time with the Democrats," Comer promised.

"If we take three hours with him, the Democrats will have three hours with him," he said. "We have a lot of questions to ask. This is a major investigation, and this is about the biggest public corruption story in the history of our country. He's a key witness. We can't get all those questions in a five-minute committee hearing. We have to sit down for a long period of time and ask him substantive questions."

Comer also Wednesday discussed findings that President Joe Biden had been receiving funds from an "American bank, but they have a footprint in China."

He didn't name the company, but said it "can't plead ignorant" in handling money coming from China, but also said the banks "did everything right."

"The banks tried to notify Treasury, and did notify Treasury, of money laundering, of securities fraud, of the Bidens having investment companies with no investments, of taking excessive fees," Comer said. "The banks did everything right, and one reason they've been so cooperative with us in our investigation is they wanted the truth to get out there … they don't want to be complicit. They could be seen as an accessory of money laundering. That destroys a banking company."

Comer also insisted that the committee will be getting hold of emails in which the president, in the past, was using a pseudonym.

"We've asked the National Archives for these emails," he said. "We expect to get these emails. That's one reason the house is going to vote next week to hold the impeachment inquiry because this administration is obstructing. Joe Biden has not been truthful. We're going to get those pseudonym emails because Joe Biden told the American people he had a wall between the government and his family's business games, and what we're seeing with those emails is he did not have a wall, and he was speaking, trying to avoid any type of those lawyers. Those emails are going to be fascinating to see and read."

