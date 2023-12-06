Comer, Jordan Threaten Hunter Biden With Contempt of Congress

House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Wednesday threatened Hunter Biden with contempt of Congress charges if he fails to appear for a Dec. 13 deposition before the oversight panel.

Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, earlier in the day sent Comer a letter to reiterate that Hunter Biden is willing to testify before the House panel in a public hearing, but not for a deposition.

Lowell said Hunter Biden was "making the choice [to appear publicly] because the Committee has demonstrated time and again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public — a hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings."

The House Oversight account on X, formerly known as Twitter, then responded with a copy of Comer’s letter.

"Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no 'choice' for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 13," Comer wrote to Lowell.

"If Mr. Biden does not appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committee will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings."

Comer subpoenaed Hunter Biden early last month.

Last week, Hunter Biden offered to testify publicly as Republicans investigate his foreign business dealings as they pursue an impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.

Comer, on X, then accused Hunter Biden of "trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else."

House Republicans have not initiated contempt proceedings against anyone this year. They threatened both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and FBI Director Christopher Wray with charges after unsuccessful attempts to obtain certain documents from them, the Washington Examiner reported.

Blinken and Wray averted contempt votes by reaching 11th-hour agreements with Republicans.

If the full House votes to hold someone in contempt, it is referred to the Department of Justice, which then has discretion over whether it wants to begin criminal proceedings against the person.

There have been contempt votes since 2008, with the DOJ pursuing indictments against Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon, both aides to then-President Donald Trump.