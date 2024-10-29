Economist/YouGov Poll: 1 in 5 Concerned About a Fair Election

A new Economist/YouGov poll revealed that across the board, roughly one in five Americans don't believe or have serious doubts the 2024 election will be fair.

When asking 1,615 Americans between Oct. 19-22, "How much confidence do you have that the 2024 presidential election will be held fairly?" 9% responded "none at all," and 13% responded "only a little."

While nearly a fifth of the voting bloc not having confidence in the election is notable, there was a more stark breakdown in the numbers with respect to backing candidates.

For voters who said they were backing Vice President Kamala Harris, 55% said they had a "great deal" of confidence in a fair election, but when that same response was put to voters backing former President Donald Trump, only 7% said they had a "great deal" of confidence in a fair election.

The margin of error was ±3.3% percentage points.