WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | 2024 | election | doubt | fair | kamala harris | donald trump

Economist/YouGov Poll: 1 in 5 Concerned About a Fair Election

By    |   Tuesday, 29 October 2024 09:55 PM EDT

A new Economist/YouGov poll revealed that across the board, roughly one in five Americans don't believe or have serious doubts the 2024 election will be fair.

When asking 1,615 Americans between Oct. 19-22, "How much confidence do you have that the 2024 presidential election will be held fairly?" 9% responded "none at all," and 13% responded "only a little."

While nearly a fifth of the voting bloc not having confidence in the election is notable, there was a more stark breakdown in the numbers with respect to backing candidates.

For voters who said they were backing Vice President Kamala Harris, 55% said they had a "great deal" of confidence in a fair election, but when that same response was put to voters backing former President Donald Trump, only 7% said they had a "great deal" of confidence in a fair election.

The margin of error was ±3.3% percentage points.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new Economist/YouGov poll revealed that across the board, roughly one in five Americans don't believe or have serious doubts the 2024 election will be fair.
poll, 2024, election, doubt, fair, kamala harris, donald trump, confidence
149
2024-55-29
Tuesday, 29 October 2024 09:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved