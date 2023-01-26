Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Vote With Your Feet Against DirecTV

Sen. Ron Johnson, speaking out against the decision by DirecTV to cut Newsmax from its channel offerings earlier this week, is encouraging conservatives to "vote with their feet" and switch to another service.

"I hope conservative consumers vote with their feet," the Wisconsin Republican said Wednesday night on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"There are other outlets than DirecTV to get your streaming services. If you're a conservative, I would suggest you check out those other services that carry Newsmax."

AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal at midnight Tuesday, stopping its more than 13 million customers on the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse from being able to watch the network, a top-ranking conservative news service.

Johnson said Wednesday that DirecTV's decision to cancel Newsmax comes as the "radical left has infiltrated every institution in this country."

"Wokeness has entered the boardroom," he added. "What's happening with Newsmax and DirecTV, who I believe is owned by AT&T, would be one indication of that."

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" – a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

The satellite provider continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all get paid hefty license fees.

Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation’s 4th highest-rated cable news channel.

Also on Wednesday President Trump said AT&T’s decision to drop NEWSMAX was “disgusting” and he called for supporters to cancel DirecTV and other AT&T services.



Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.