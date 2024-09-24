Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Feds Mum on Crooks, Routh Info

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that despite repeated requests, the federal government is not giving him "anything" regarding the two men who attempted and failed to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

On July 13, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump in the ear, killed one man, and seriously injured two others during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Then on Sept. 15, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested in connection with an alleged assassination attempt on Trump while the former president was golfing at his West Palm Beach country club.

Johnson said to count him among the many Americans "crying foul" over the FBI's lack of transparency involving both incidents.

"We're still trying to investigate what happened on July 13 and then what happened at West Palm Beach, and the Feds aren't giving us anything," he said.

"The documents they give us are heavily redacted. We still don't know about Crooks' social media accounts, his encrypted accounts, which we were told were easily cracked. But then what did they find out? So, we don't know much about Crooks," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Johnson said when he asked the FBI during a secure briefing about some of the places Crooks went prior to shooting at Trump, "the guy just rolled his eyes and blew it off." The senator was further troubled by the FBI releasing a note written by Routh in which he admitted to wanting to kill Trump, detailed his plan, and offered $150,000 to anyone who succeeded.

"This is how they allow suspicion to increase and conspiracy theories to be driven. They're not being transparent and yet they give this out? It's outrageous," he said.

