Rep. Gaetz: Five Assassination Teams Targeting Trump

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said he was informed by a whistleblower within the Biden-Harris administration that there are five different known "assassination teams" — "three inspired by other governments" — that are hunting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Gaetz said the Department of Homeland Security was aware of the kill squads before the second assassination attempt on Trump last week in Florida.

Gaetz made the assertion on Thursday on the "Human Events Daily" television show on Real America's Voice network.

"I had a senior official from the Department of Homeland Security in my office before the second assassination attempt, saying that what he has assessed is that there are five known assassination teams in the United States, three inspired by other governments, two that are here, that are known domestic assassination teams," Gaetz said.

"And with that, this individual was coming to me, concerned that the force protection around President Trump, even prior to that second assassination attempt, was not sufficient for what it needed to be," Gaetz said.

Two federal officials confirmed to Just the News that U.S. authorities are aware of multiple plots linked to Iran that are targeting current or former U.S. officials, Trump notwithstanding.

The two attempts on Trump's life have been presented by the federal government as lone actors and not linked to any wider group or assassination teams, either foreign or domestic. Regardless, Gaetz said the revelation speaks to the force protection of Trump vs. other security details.

"And so that raises real questions about why certain teams were being pulled off of the Trump deal detail and put on, for example, the [first lady] Jill Biden detail," Gaetz said.

"Now, we don't want anything bad to happen to Jill Biden, but at the same time, the threat envelope for her was substantially different than the threat envelope around President Trump, and it would not have necessitated pulling assets away from the Trump detail for the Joe Biden detail or the [former national security adviser] John Bolton detail or any other details that were beefed up at the same time the requests from the Trump detail and from the Trump campaign for more security, were going unanswered, frankly," Gaetz said.

Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran, pleaded not guilty last week to charges stemming from an alleged plot to assassinate American politicians, including potentially Trump, in retaliation for the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard top commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.