Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Trump's Bill Codifies Sharp Increase in Deficits

The main problem with President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" is that it codifies the sharp increase in budget deficits during and immediately after the pandemic and does not bring them down to pre-COVID-19 levels, Sen. Ron Johnson told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Although the Wisconsin Republican conceded on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that there are no doubt many good items in the bill, he insisted that "the probem is it just doesn't go far enough."

Johnson explained that even by the White House's best case scenario for the performance of this bill, which is a very uncertain prospect, the average deficit per year will be almost $1.9 trillion per year for 10 years.

These numbers compare to President Barack Obama's last four years in office, where his average deficit was $550 billion per year, Johnson said, adding that during Trump's first three years in his first term, where he had to deal with Democrats, the deficit increased to $810 billion annually.

Johnson stated that during the panic over the pandemic, "our problem is we went on a massive spending spree," which then continued when "Democrats under [President Joe] Biden did not return to reasonable pre-pandemic levels. They averaged deficits of $1.9 trillion over their four years."

The senator bemoaned that the "big, beautiful bill" basically codifies this, adding that "we don't bend the deficit curve down."

Such deficits, Johnson emphasized are both shocking and unsustainable.

The senator rejected that the problem of deficits can be addressed at a later date, saying that this is the one chance for such legislation before the midterm elections and that it is unknown if the Republicans can once again win the majority in order to carry out further GOP policy goals.

Johnson stressed that currently the Republican Party has control in both the House and Senate, and "what is the majority good for if you don'r utilize the majority."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com