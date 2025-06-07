OMB: Big Beautiful Bill to Cut $1.4T From Deficit

On Saturday, Newsmax obtained a memo from the "Office of Management and Budget Staff," addressed to the "White House Communications Staff," informing them that messaging should focus on the One Big Beautiful Bill's impact on cuts to deficit spending.

In the memo, the OMB, headed by its Director Russell Vought, a vocal proponent of the One Big Beautiful Bill, or OBBB, wrote:

"On its own, the OBBB reduces the deficit by over $1.4 trillion. Net mandatory savings of $1.7 trillion are partly offset by increases in one-time spending to finally and fully secure the border to defend our Nation from invasion, and to lower taxes from policies such as no tax on tips or overtime that are partly offset with loophole closers in the tax code."

The memo went on to argue that the big beautiful bill is "just one aspect — albeit a significant one — of the Trump Administration's deficit reduction strategy, which includes increased tariff revenues, significant discretionary spending cuts, and reversing Biden administration policies that expanded welfare benefits through regulations. Including those items, the Administration has in less than five months started deficit reduction that could exceed $6.7 trillion over 10 years."

After passing the House, the bill has come up against opposition from Republican hardliners in the Senate, who have voiced concern about the bill's impact on the national debt.

In recent days, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., after meeting with President Donald Trump, said his position on the "situation hasn't changed because we're really at the stage of, 'OK, let's sit down and talk seriously.'"

The Wisconsin senator has said he's putting together a report on the bill's impact on the national debt separate from the Congressional Budget Office. He's also voiced skepticism about the bill passing before Trump's self-imposed July 4th deadline. Earlier in the week, Johnson said the Senate had the numbers to block the legislation, though he did not elaborate on who they were or how many votes they had.

Still, Vought has expressed optimism about conversations he's having with the Senate on the matter.

Vought said this week that "I think we're in a very good place on the bill. We're having excellent conversations with the Senate," adding, "I don't think the extent to which there are opposing views on the outside are hurting our ability to pass this bill. I really don't."