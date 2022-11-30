Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Health Agencies 'Have Not Been Transparent' on COVID

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health still lack transparency on COVID-19.

During a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Johnson criticized the insistence from health agencies that COVID vaccines are effective in preventing infection and transmission.

"The CDC, the FDA, [and] the NIH have not been transparent. They have not been honest with the American public," Johnson said. "People like [White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony] Fauci have certainly not been honest."

Johnson also said the vaccine adverse event reporting system "reported deaths due to the COVID vaccine were up globally — over 32,000 deaths were reported on VAERS. We're approaching 1.5 million adverse events."

And, although VAERS cannot prove direct causation, "26% of those deaths occur on day zero, one, or two following vaccination," he added.

His comments arrive one month before Fauci is set to officially retire from the federal government after more than 50 years in public service, with a number of questions still remaining unanswered.

House Republicans pledged in August to investigate the top health official after reports the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where COVID is believed to have originated.

"If there are oversight hearings, I absolutely will cooperate fully and testify before the Congress," Fauci said Nov. 22. "You may not know, but I've testified before the Congress a few hundred times, OK, over the last 40 years or so, so I have no trouble testifying. We can defend ... explain, and stand by everything that we've said, so I have nothing to hide."

