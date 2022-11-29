×
Tags: zero covid | china | policy | joe biden | media | lockdowns

Sen. Mike Braun to Newsmax: Biden, Media 'Shameful' in Once Backing China COVID Policy

(Newsmax/Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Tuesday, 29 November 2022 10:35 PM EST

President Joe Biden and the media's early praise for China's so-called "zero COVID" policies are "shameful" in light of ongoing protests, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Newsmax.

Braun condemned Chinese President Xi Jinping's role in the policy but assured the Communist Party's problems were finally being exposed.

China "sees the rest of the world living with the freedoms that we've got, and they're now starting to demand it," Braun predicted on Tuesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I think Xi is probably in for the toughest stretch he's seen, and sooner or later, that stuff all boils to the surface. You can't keep your people under your thumb."

Braun also noted the Biden administration and media's role in legitimizing the Chinese COVID strategy, hearkening back to CNN, MSNBC, and The New York Times covering it favorably.

"Our own government, when they took the crisis, they're unapologetic about it," Braun said.

"Rahm Emanuel never let a crisis go to waste. They've been enterprising on that over the last two years when they shut the economy down ... and kept it there, that cost us trillions and trillions," he said of the U.S. response to the COVID pandemic.

He also called out the hypocrisy of "woke mentality" at home and allowance of tyranny abroad, referring to big corporations, the mainstream media, and the Democratic Party as apologists for China.

"Same way they've been, the Democratic Party, silent on the atrocities at the southern border," Braun noted. "I mean, we were down there over a year and a half ago, and these scenes [of China's COVID policies] ... remind me of that."

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 10:35 PM
