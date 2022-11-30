Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Scientists Denying Wuhan Lab COVID Ties Will Be Investigated

The soon-to-be chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax his plans to investigate many issues, including grant money awarded to scientists that denied the Wuhan lab outbreak.

Republicans have been working on probes in the minority, requesting information and receiving some data from the National Institute of Health and the CDC, Comer said on "John Bachman Now."

"Our committee work was the one that shed light on the fact that there was correspondence early on between Dr. Fauci and his earliest advisers," said Comer. He said they admitted the COVID-19 virus was artificial and had been created in the Wuhan lab.

"They were researching COVID viruses, so what happened after that, as we all know, is the medical community got behind Dr. Fauci's story that there was no way it came from the Wuhan lab," said Comer.

"There was correspondence between Dr. Fauci and [NIH Director Dr. Francis] … Collins that said they were trying to spin the lab leak theory to say to anyone who would suspect that it possibly came from the Wuhan lab was just a conspiracy theory."

Comer said he plans to investigate and possibly depose the scientists he said early on agreed to the narrative, although knowing otherwise. Comer said many of these scientists received grants after they changed their stories.

On NBC's "Meet the Press," Comer said he plans to investigate "40 or 50 different things" — one being Dr. Fauci and the White House's response to the pandemic.

He also said he plans to tackle other issues like the Hunter Biden-Ukraine issue and the story's suppression by Big Tech.

"We sent Twitter a letter long before Elon Musk took it over, asking them to preserve documents that were any correspondence between the Biden White House, the FBI, the Democratic National Committee and Twitter with respect to suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story or any other conservative stories, for that matter," said Comer.

The Kentucky congressman said Elon Musk is a "willing partner" who wants to "set the record straight" by turning over any data surrounding potential suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story. He thinks the Biden administration was actively involved in suppressing conservative stories.

Comer was also asked about funding to Ukraine. Likely soon-to-be House speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said there will be no "blank check" issued to Ukraine.

"There has been no transparency with where the Ukraine foreign aid had gone," said Comer. "We want to know exactly what arms were purchased from who and when you talk about humanitarian relief, where did that relief go? Who were the vendors?

"We want to spot-check."

Comer said he is not against foreign aid to Ukraine and that "we need to defeat Putin." Comer continued by saying that Putin has tried to hack many of our institutions, including private-sector companies.

He also remarked that there are a lot of concerns about Ukraine, pointing to the Biden family's dealings with Ukraine.

Lastly, he pledged support for McCarthy to be speaker, hoping that moderate Republicans don't "team up" with Democrats to elect someone like Liz Cheney. He thinks it'll be a long shot, remaining hopeful for Jan. 3 and the new Republican-controlled House.

