×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | iowa | caucuses | outcome | christmas | casey desantis

Newsmax Hosts Christmas Special With the DeSantis Family

By    |   Saturday, 23 December 2023 02:30 PM EST

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife Casey share their all-American conservative Christmas in a Newsmax holiday special that aired Saturday.

Casey DeSantis and the couple's three young children joined the governor in Iowa. In fact, the DeSantis kids — ages 7, 5, and 3 — saw snow for the first time recently in the state.

Florida's first lady has appeared at campaign events and has also knocked on doors to help win over supporters for her husband.

"I want them to know about Ron DeSantis is he is the real deal," she told "Newsline" host Bianca de la Garza in an interview that aired in part on the Christmas special. "When he says he's going to do something, he gets it done. He delivers on 100% of his promises, and I think we as Republicans, we are tired of losing.

"He showed in the state of Florida that you can win and you can win big. And when he won by that largest landslide in the history of the state of Florida, wasn't just Republicans. It was independents and, indeed, Democrats were coming on board to support him because of his leadership. And so I want people to know that."

Ron DeSantis told de la Garza his determination to deliver on his promises was one reason he did not declare his candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination until after the Florida legislature had finished its session in late May.

"A lot of people were talking about the presidential [campaign], but I said, 'Look, I got to deliver on these promises,'" he told de la Garza. "So we had the most impactful run in state government in 2023 that's ever happened in the state of Florida.

"The things that we were able to accomplish, no one would have thought possible. We really set the standard. And I thought that that was very, very important that I made promises and I delivered on those promises."

On bus tour between recent campaign stops in The Hawkeye State, DeSantis told de la Garza he is working to win over conservatives less than a month before the Jan. 15 caucuses.

"A lot of them are coming up to me saying, 'You know, I was undecided, but I'm for you now,'" DeSantis told de la Garza in interviews that aired in part on the Newsmax Christmas Special. "And I think people think that people have already decided, when in reality there's a lot of fluidity with this.

"Traditionally, the thing really takes shape … 7 to 14 days out, and I think that's what you're going to see. I think once the calendar turns, I think a lot of those folks are going to be starting to make final decisions."

Recent poll results for the 2024 GOP primary race found DeSantis trails former President Donald Trump by a wide margin in Iowa.

But, for many people in the state, brief personal interaction seems to make a difference.

"They are used to people coming to earn their vote, and it does make a difference," DeSantis said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE –– See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Charlie McCarthy | editorial.mccarthy@newsmax.com

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife Casey share their all-American conservative Christmas in a Newsmax holiday special that aired Saturday.
ron desantis, iowa, caucuses, outcome, christmas, casey desantis
560
2023-30-23
Saturday, 23 December 2023 02:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved