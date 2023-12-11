NBC Poll: Trump Builds 32-Point Lead in Iowa

A majority of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers now support former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Just five weeks before the first GOP presidential nominating contest, Trump earns 51% first-choice support from likely Iowa caucusgoers, according to the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis receives 19% first-choice support, followed by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (16%), entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (5%), and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (4%) in a poll that has a plus-minus 4.4 percentage point margin of error.

Trump's 32-point lead has grown 5 points since October.

The former president’s lead is the largest seen so close to a competitive Republican caucus in the poll’s history.

Trump’s support is fueled by evangelical Christians (51%), self-identified Republicans (59%), first-time caucusgoers (63%) and white men without college degrees (66%), NBC News reported.

"[T]he field may have shrunk, but it may have made Donald Trump even stronger," said Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer, who has been conducting the NBC survey over the last three decades.

"I would call his lead commanding at this point," Selzer added.

Further, the NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll found that Trump enjoys more enthusiasm and commitment from his supporters than his rivals.

"With all the other candidates, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter what they say, it doesn’t matter what they do. Because automatically, my vote is going to Trump no matter what," survey respondent and Iowa resident Timothy Blackerby, 67, told NBC News.

"They can promise me a million dollars. I tell them to keep it. And I would still vote for Trump."

However, 49% percent of respondents say their minds are made up, while another 46% say they could be persuaded to support another candidate, the Des Moines Register reported.

A total of 73% of respondents said Trump can "win election against Joe Biden, regardless of his legal challenges."

Trump is weakest among likely Republican GOP caucusgoers who hold college degrees (39%), independents (36%), and suburban residents (36%).

A total of 30% chose DeSantis as their second choice, and another 18% say they’re considering the governor.

"I like the fact that he is a governor. ... I do like the fact that he was in the military. ... I like the fact that he is decisive with decision-making," said poll respondent and Iowa resident Chris Myszewski, 53, the DesMoines Register reported.

A total of 17% said Haley was their second choice, with another 19% saying they’re considering her.

Haley’s overall support remained flat despite receiving a major endorsement from Americans For Prosperity Action, part of the Koch political network, the Des Moines Register reported.

The Iowa caucus will be held Jan. 15.