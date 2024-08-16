Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Harris Price Gouging Ban 'Will Not Work'

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris's proposed federal ban on price gouging "will not work" to lower the cost of groceries.

The Harris campaign on Friday released her economic agenda, which includes a plan to provide first-time homeowners with support for down payments, raise the minimum wage, eliminate taxes on tips, and institute a federal ban on "corporate price gouging" with groceries and other food items.

"In her first 100 days, Vice President Harris will work to enact a plan to bring down Americans' grocery costs and keep inflation in check," the campaign said in a statement on Friday, according to ABC News.

Williams said on "National Report" that Harris' economic agenda "just reminded me she doesn't have a clue on how to generate income for America and help the taxpayers."

"When you start price fixing, it never works," Williams said. "There's a thing called competition. There's a thing called free enterprise. There's a thing called risk-and-reward that makes the country great."

Williams later said that the food industry has "the lowest margins anywhere. I'm in the car business. I'm a car dealer. We got the lowest margins anywhere."

Williams said Harris is "confusing sales dollars with net dollars and it doesn't work," and said, "She's picking on the wrong people."

He later characterized the agenda as "a joke" that "will not work."

"Don't go after … any industry or penalize them for making margins and giving service and product," Williams said.

