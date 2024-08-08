Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Dems, Like Walz, Believe Own Lies

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that the stolen valor allegations against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, probably won't be investigated or prosecuted because he is a Democrat angling for the second most powerful job in the federal government.

"They [the Democrats] make these lies up and they say it so many times they start to believe themselves and that's OK with the press," Williams said on "The Chris Salcedo Show" about Walz's claims he went to war. "You've mentioned that we see it and it's one-sided, but I'm sure that he [Walz] thinks now he's above it all. Already, he's getting hammered pretty good, and I haven't seen anything of what they've said to defend it."

Republicans have accused Walz, who is running for vice president on the Democrat ticket, of lying to Americans about retiring as a command sergeant major and having gone to war.

The Minnesota National Guard disputed his military service record on Wednesday, claiming that he did not hold the rank of command sergeant major when he retired in 2005, as is listed on his official gubernatorial biography.

Lying about military service is a violation of the Stolen Valor Act of 2013 and carries a penalty of a fine and up to one year in prison.

Williams said that stolen valor allegations against Walz are symbolic of what the presidential election in November is going to be about – "truth versus fiction."

"They got plenty of fiction to talk about and they're going to have to defend it," he said, referring to the Democrats' talking points. "It's going to be our job to stay on message and talk about the economy, talk about high unemployment, talk about all the things that Bidenomics did to Main Street America, and prove the facts. We do that, and that's a winner."

