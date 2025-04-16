Fmr Rep. Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Getting Early Start Michigan Senate Campaign

The population of Michigan is changing and people there want change, says former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., who is launching another bid for U.S. Senate in the state.

"I ran in 2024 and came within .3% of winning, and in that is some really interesting numbers: We got the highest number of Republican votes for any candidate to run for a statewide Michigan office in our history," Rogers told Newsmax's "National Report" on Wednesday.

"And so that said that our messaging was right. We were connecting with voters."

Still, Rogers said his team needs to "do some things different."

"We need to get in earlier," he continued. "And because we had a primary, our fundraising lagged until August. All of those things we think contributed to us coming up, I mean, just a whisper short.

"And so having those communications are ongoing now. We announced last week the outpouring of support, even for folks who are a little skeptical of us from, you know, certain factions of the Republican Party have reached out and said, 'hey, we're all-in this time.' We want to win this seat," he added.

On whether he will reach out to President Donald Trump for his support, Rogers responded: "Absolutely. And we'd welcome President Trump's endorsement in this race."

"We've reached out to the White House," he said. "Importantly, John Thune has come out, the majority leader, Tim Scott, who is the National Republican Senate Committee chairman, said, 'You're the guy to win.' We go into the race with really good name ID. Despite all the negative advertising, my positives are still up, and we have an infrastructure that's already there."

