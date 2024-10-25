Rep. Williams to Newsmax: Harris Plan Hammers Small Business

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, panned Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris' proposed economic policies as a "bad plan" for "Main Street America," telling Newsmax on Friday that it's a "total beatdown of small business."

Williams, Chairman of the House Committee on Small Business, appeared on "National Report" to discuss Harris' plan that would raise taxes on about 20% of small business owners that have C corporations and millions of others with S corporations or LLCs, according to Newsweek.

"First of all, she doesn't really have a plan. And what she does have is a bad plan," Williams said. "It would affect small businesses because it would begin to overregulate small business again, add more regulations, and raise taxes. You can't raise taxes and you can't regulate and have an economy that grows. … We know if you cut taxes, you create more jobs, you create more opportunity, you create more businesses. And if you cut regulations — which this administration has put $1.73 trillion of regulations on Main Street America — then you begin to let Main Street breathe again.

"You get back to what built America, called risk and reward; you can take some risk, you can get reward. But under her plan, it's a total beatdown of small business. And it's socialism. I mean, that's what they're doing. And they want to own everything, and then they want to go after the community bank. So it's a bad, bad plan and she can't even explain it. And that makes it even worse."

Williams also reacted to comments made by Hillary Clinton on Thursday that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump plans to reenact the Nazi rally of 1939 at his event at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Sunday.

"[W]hen you start talking about an election about Hitler and you start talking about Nazis and all this sort of thing, she's out of it. If this is their closing argument, they're going to lose and lose big. People don't buy into that," Williams said. "That just shows that they have no closing argument. They must see the polls that we're seeing here in Texas, where they're getting beat sizably."

