Financial Times Poll: Trump Leads Harris on Economy

By    |   Thursday, 24 October 2024 07:17 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, leads his Democrat rival Kamala Harris on the U.S. economy, a Financial Times poll found Thursday.

The poll found 44% of registered voters said they trusted Trump more to handle the economy versus 43% for Harris, FT reported.

"The results suggest Harris' economic pitch has run out of momentum in the final stretch of an increasingly tight race for the White House," according to the FT analysis. "The FT's poll tracker now shows the candidates in a virtual dead heat in the swing states that will decide the election."

The monthly tracking poll since February only briefly gave Harris a small lead on Trump after he was crowned the Democrat nominee. Trump had a large lead over Biden for all of those early months and Harris had led within the margin of error for her first two months in the nominee seat.

"If she is going to win the election, she is going to have to win it on other issues [than the economy]," an expert told FT.

Trump leads on voters saying they were better off financially under him versus President Joe Biden and Harris, and they said they would be better off under Trump than Harris, according to the poll results.

The Financial Times and University of Michigan Ross School of Business polled 1,000 registered voters February-October and the margin of error was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.

Thursday, 24 October 2024 07:17 AM
