Kucinich to Newsmax: Harris Evasive on Price Gouging Plan

Independent congressional candidate Dennis Kucinich of Ohio told Newsmax on Thursday Vice President Kamala Harris has failed to communicate her price gouging plan in a way that resonates with the public, calling her explanations "evasive" and unclear.

"Well, gouging is a problem, but I would go one step further. I would say I'd want to look at if there's any price fixing going on where everybody's making a lot of money and consumers are getting stuck," Kucinich said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"I think where the vice president lost ground was her being evasive, not giving straight answers or what was called 'word salad,' not being able to speak clearly to the concerns of people," he said.

Kucinich added that this issue traces back to the start of Harris' campaign, attributing it to her being "overly managed" and not having enough direct engagement with voters.

"The people who have run her campaign have not served her well because they just try to protect her. And there's a moment of truth that comes when you're talking to the people, and they ask you a question straight up, and they want a straight answer.

"When they don't get it and you're running for president, you have a problem," he said.

Kucinich's comments came just weeks after Harris unveiled her most detailed economic plan, which includes a proposal to fight price gouging. Harris introduced the idea in August, and while the plan outlines restrictions on corporate price hikes during crises, her specifics on what constitutes illegal "price gouging" remain unclear, CNBC reported.

The debate over rising prices, particularly for groceries, has become a central issue in the presidential race. Harris has pledged to address this issue, but her communication on the topic has faced scrutiny.

"Can she close that gap in the final days? Who knows?" Kucinich asked, acknowledging the challenges Harris faces as the election approaches.

Harris' plan, which aims to set clear rules for corporations to prevent exploiting consumers during crises, has been criticized by political opponents, including former President Donald Trump, who likened it to "Soviet-style" price controls.

