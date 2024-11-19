Rep. Williams to Newsmax: Who Are Dem Govs Protecting Among Illegals?

In the aftermath of the presidential election, many Democrat governors and mayors have said they will not cooperate with President-elect Donald Trump's plans for mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

Given the large amount of red on the electoral map, Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, wondered Tuesday on Newsmax: "Who are they protecting?"

"I think there's a process you have to go through, but to get back to Nov. 5, you look at that map, you've seen it many times, you showed it — it's basically all red," Williams told "Wake Up America." "People want strong borders. They want laws. That's what they voted for and these governors, like [Illinois Gov. J.B.] Pritzker and the governor of New York [Kathy Hochul] and all these saying they're going to protect their people. Who are they protecting? Their people voted for Donald Trump. Their people voted for strong borders. Their people voted for legal behavior.

"So, it's interesting what they're trying to do, but look, I'm sure there'll be, like you say, there's going to be court cases, and the system will work. We need to defend our borders. We need to build a wall. You know, you brought up there's already laws on the books right now that if we just use those laws, fix those things — stay in Mexico policy, for example — that would eliminate 70% of the crossings immediately, if we just go back to that. So, these Democrats that want to defend their people. Their people voted for Donald Trump. I don't know what they're talking about."

On Monday, Trump confirmed that he plans to declare a national emergency and use the U.S. military to conduct mass deportations of illegal immigrants, sparking backlash from Democrat governors, such as Pritzker, who questioned the legality of the president-elect's proposal.

Williams said there is "an invasion going on at the border" and the use of the military to regain control is "certainly" an option.

"I've been going down there for a long time," he said. "I've been one of the first people to call for the military at the border. You've got the illegals coming in, you've got the drug dealers running the border. We've lost our sovereignty. All that has to get back again. So, certainly the United States military is an option to go down there. And if you want to come to America and do it legally, that's fine. If you don't, you got to go home."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!