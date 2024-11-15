Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Dems Should Get on Board With Trump Policies

It would "behoove" Democrat governors to get on board with President-elect Donald Trump's policies because it's something Americans want, said Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas.

"This is something that the American people have settled upon — 70% support mass deportations," Cloud said Friday on Newsmax's "National Report." "They understand the dramatic and devastating effects on our communities of what's been happening with the Biden administration allowed to happen at our southern border. And President Trump is putting in people who are going to actually get the job done."

Govs. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Jared Polis of Colorado, both Democrats, on Wednesday announced they will form a group to help protect state-level institutions of democracy after Trump's victory.

Pritzker vowed to protect illegal immigrants in his state when asked if he could "prevent" the incoming administration from building immigrant detention centers in Chicago.

Cloud said states need to get on board with Trump's efforts.

Trump is "going to secure our border and he's going to get our community safe again," Cloud said. "And so, you see the people coming into office, people like Tom Homan, who's going to do what needs to be done. And states should realize that we've seen the massive shift in our population, all the support that came out for these policies, that it would behoove them to get on board with what needs to happen in our country."

Trump is expected to take a slew of executive actions on his first day as president to ramp up immigration enforcement and roll back signature Biden legal entry programs, a sweeping effort that will be led by incoming "border czar" Homan and other Republican immigration hardliners, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

