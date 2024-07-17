Rep. Williams to Newsmax: 'Not Surprised' by Trump Shooting

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas told Newsmax on Wednesday that he was "not surprised" when he first heard of the failed attempt on former President Donald Trump's life last weekend.

On Saturday, Trump survived a potential assassin's bullet by centimeters when it pierced his ear after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man allegedly shot at the former president, according to the FBI. Several rounds were fired from the roof of a nearby building killing bystander Corey Comperatore and injuring two others.

Williams, who was shot during the Congressional baseball game practice in 2017, said seeing the horror in Pennsylvania "brought back" what he and others went through.

"I was wounded twice. Steve Scalise and Matt Mica and others, my aide were also wounded, it took us back. I remember what I thought at the time as I was diving into a dugout to get away from the shooter. I remember what went through my mind," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Williams said that what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, was to be expected due to the current climate of American politics.

"I said to myself, 'I'm not surprised.' Meaning the hate, the anger, the vitriol that we have in Washington right now between the two parties and the two philosophies is just at a fever pitch, so I was not surprised about that."

