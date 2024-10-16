Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: Kansas Seniors Don't Feel Safe Because of Border

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Wednesday that six in 10 senior citizens in his home state of Kansas don't feel safe because of the border crisis and Vice President Kamala Harris "owns that."

"Early in-person voting starts this week across the country and, as people go into that voting booth, I hope they ask themselves, 'Am I safer today than I was four years ago?'" Marshall said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "We just did a telephone town hall recently with senior citizens, thousands of them on the line, and 60% of them do not feel safe in their own community. Sixty percent of senior citizens in Kansas don't feel safe in their own community and Kamala Harris owns that. We're losing 200 to 300 Americans, young adults, every day to fentanyl poisoning, human trafficking exploding. She owns this. I think this will be the defining emotional issue when people go in there and cast their ballot."

Marshall said that "at least 2 million known gotaways have come into the country under Kamala Harris," which is "probably a low number," and responded to a new report that 30% of the camera's in Border Patrol's main surveillance system are broken.

"That's 2 million people that they've registered on the cameras that were working," he said. "It's interesting to me that they have enough money to fly in a thousand people every day on Kamala Harris' parole program, but they don't have enough money to fix these cameras or get new cameras. They're spending $110,000, on average, for every one of these illegal migrants that come across as they resettle them, but we don't have enough money to fix these cameras."

The senator from Kansas said the nation needs to put someone in charge "who's committed to securing the border," and asked "Boy, we need President Trump, don't we?"

"We did some round tables with police officers, sheriff officers, and they said we cannot arrest ourselves out of this," Marshall said. "We have to stop the hemorrhaging first at the border, and then we need a president who's committed to go out and get rid of these criminals. You know, it will be an impossible task. There's maybe 20 million illegal aliens in this country. Maybe it's 30 million, we have no idea. But we need to prioritize moving these gang members."

"I would just say in Kansas, what we're seeing, of course, we're losing a Kansan every day to fentanyl poisoning, human trafficking is exploding," he continued. "We have the Chinese triad running the weed farms, the marijuana farms, out of Oklahoma, flooding our state with marijuana as well. As my dad, the chief of police, said, wherever there's drug trafficking, there's going to be crime surrounding that as well. So, it's a horrible situation."

