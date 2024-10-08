WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | kamala harris | migrants | dhs

DHS Report: Migrant Program Risks National Security

By    |   Tuesday, 08 October 2024 02:19 PM EDT

A migrant program created by President Joe Biden and endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris that promotes a policy of catch and release is increasing national security risks, according to a report from an inspector general overseeing the Department of Homeland Security.

Customs and Border Protection is releasing noncitizens without identification into the United States, a report from the DHS Office of Inspector General said. The report revealed the Transportation Security Administration lets migrants get on airplanes, allowing them to fly freely throughout the United States.

CBP dealt with 2.4 million migrants on the southern border in fiscal year 2023 and released most of them into the country, according to the report. Federal law requires the migrants to be detained, though they have been released into the country under the Biden administration.

While their data is entered into a DHS database to check for past criminal convictions, it only has access to data from countries the U.S. has partnered with, the Washington Examiner reported.

The DHS has no access to criminal data from countries like Mexico, Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and China, the Examiner reported.

There is nothing stopping migrants from giving customs agents a fake name, according to the report. DHS officials failed to respond when asked how many migrants had been released into the country without identification, saying they don't even collect that information.

"Immigration officers we interviewed acknowledged the risks of allowing noncitizens without ID into the country," the report noted.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A migrant program created by President Joe Biden and endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris that promotes a policy of catch and release is increasing national security risks, according to a report from an inspector general.
joe biden, kamala harris, migrants, dhs
244
2024-19-08
Tuesday, 08 October 2024 02:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved