Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Confident Govt Funding Bill Will Pass Soon

Republicans said they are confident Congress will soon pass government funding, despite intensifying partisan clashes over immigration enforcement and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spending.

Sen. Roger Marshall told Newsmax on Monday that Democrat resistance risks undermining public safety and national security.

The Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that he has confidence in House Speaker Mike Johnson's ability to navigate the funding fight and end the partial shutdown, even as negotiations grow increasingly contentious.

"I have confidence in Speaker Johnson," Marshall said. "He does have an impossible job."

The senator added, "But I think with Speaker Johnson's leadership, the president is going to have to lean into this, that we'll keep the government open and do the responsible thing."

The funding dispute has increasingly focused on DHS, as Democrats push for changes to immigration enforcement, including restrictions on masked agents and new judicial warrant requirements, while Republicans seek stronger border security measures and passage of legislation such as the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote.

Marshall framed the standoff as a defining test between the parties, saying Republicans remain focused on law and order while Democrats risk overplaying their hand.

"The Republican Party is the party of law and order," Marshall said. "This is the next chapter of that book."

He warned that efforts to block or delay Homeland Security funding could have sweeping consequences beyond immigration enforcement, noting that the funding also supports agencies critical to national security and disaster response.

"If they shut down the funding for DHS, they're also shutting down funding for FEMA, for the Coast Guard, and for TSA as well," Marshall said. "So this will come back to haunt them."

Marshall also blamed sanctuary city policies and Democrat leadership for contributing to unrest and public safety failures, pointing specifically to Minnesota as an example of what he described as the consequences of lax enforcement.

"Because of these sanctuary cities, because of a lack of law and order, this is where we end up," he said. "This is why riots happen as well."

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Marshall said Republicans intend to press forward with funding negotiations while staying focused on their core priorities.

"We need to do our best to get through this battle, get the government funded, and stay true to our cause," he said. "That cause is making America safe again."

