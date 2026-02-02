Rep. Rose to Newsmax: Dems Risk Shutdown to Shield Illegal Migrants

Democrats are once again pushing the country toward a damaging government shutdown by prioritizing illegal immigrants over Americans facing real crises at home, Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday.

Rose made the remarks during an appearance on "Wake Up America Early" with host Alex Kraemer as Congress faces a looming shutdown deadline and uncertainty over whether Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., can muster enough votes to keep the government open.

"I think this underscores how risky it is that the Democrats have yet again taken us into a government shutdown," Rose said. "Last fall, they did it for 43 days — the so-called Schumer shutdown — to fight for free healthcare for illegal aliens.

"Now, they're trying to protect criminal illegal aliens from being deported from this country."

Rose said Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., are refusing to help Republicans avert a shutdown as the GOP's slim House majority continues to shrink.

That dynamic, he warned, could leave Republicans needing every single vote to pass a short-term funding bill.

"In the meantime, Americans are suffering," Rose said, pointing to impacts on disaster relief and essential services. "Things like FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] are being put on hold while Democrats fight for illegal aliens."

Kraemer noted that Johnson has warned the shutdown would affect agencies such as FEMA, TSA, and the Coast Guard — concerns Rose echoed as especially urgent for his home state.

Tennessee was recently hit by a severe ice storm, leaving thousands without power and in need of federal assistance.

"Tennessee has just suffered a great ice storm," Rose said. "Thousands of Tennesseans in my district are without electric power, and they need the assistance of programs like FEMA. Democrats are putting those things at question, putting Americans in harm's way."

The congressman also criticized a reported White House deal with Democrats to temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security for just two weeks, calling it a setup for yet another shutdown.

Democrats, he noted, are demanding changes to immigration enforcement, including new restrictions on federal agents.

Rose accused Democrats of deliberately weakening border enforcement after allowing "literally millions of illegals" into the country under former President Joe Biden, arguing the goal is long-term political gain.

"Now, they're fighting to maintain that advantage, even if it means putting Americans in harm's way," he said.

Rose also took aim at progressive leaders in so-called sanctuary jurisdictions, citing reports of local officials encouraging interference with federal immigration enforcement.

"It's very disappointing to see the Democratic Party obstructing the enforcement of federal law," Rose said, "all for their liberal, woke political agenda."

As the shutdown deadline approaches, Rose said he hopes cooler heads prevail — but warned Democrats appear unwilling to change course.

