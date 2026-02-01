FAA to Furlough 10,000 Amid Latest Govt Shutdown

The Department of Transportation released a shutdown contingency plan Thursday calling for the furlough of more than 10,000 Federal Aviation Administration employees if the partial government shutdown continues.

The plan also states that 13,835 air traffic controllers will be required to keep working without pay during the funding lapse, raising concerns about renewed strain on the U.S. aviation system.

The shutdown is expected to continue until at least Tuesday, with House Democrats not yet committing the votes needed to fast-track approval of a funding package to reopen the government.

"Portions of DOT are affected by a lapse in appropriations," the agency said in a notice posted on its website. "Website information may be outdated, transactions may be delayed, and inquiries may not be answered until funding is restored."

The aviation sector faced major disruptions during last year's extended shutdown, including more than 4,500 canceled flights over one weekend in mid-November and reduced operations at dozens of airports nationwide.

Broader concerns about aviation safety have persisted over the past year following several high-profile incidents, including a deadly collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight in January 2025.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he hoped lawmakers would move quickly to end the shutdown.

"So hopefully enough people will use their heads," Trump said, adding that a prolonged lapse in funding would be "not a good thing for the country."