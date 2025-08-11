Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Eat Fresh, Not Processed Food

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax listeners on Monday that his best advice for eating in a healthy manner is to consume fresh food and avoid what has been processed.

The Kansas Republican, who is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "I would challenge all your listeners to not open a box today. Stay away from the ultra processed food [and] eat fresh."

He added that the second best choice would be to eat frozen foods.

Marshall was commenting following last week's Great American Farmers Market at Washington D.C.'s National Mall.

The senator emphasized that the whole emphasis of Make America Healthy Again "is that food is medicine, that if you have healthy food you going to have healthy people. And there is nothing healthier than fresh out of the farmer's garden. Maybe start your own garden as well."

Marshall said that "I asked my kids, what's the latest, greatest diet and they said, 'dad it's what you grew up on.' I grew up surrounded by family farms, eating fresh fruits and vegetables out of the garden."

When asked about indications that the Make America Healthy Again report might not be released on time tomorrow, Marshall said that "we go to get the report right. If they're not ready, they're not ready," pointing out that it is a very complicated subject.

But he said that when it does come out, the report will concentrate on what healthier food looks like, throwing away boxed food, and emphasizing exercise.

Marshall also said that it is also important that farmers are using 60 less fertilizers and pesticides than before, which leads to healthier food.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com