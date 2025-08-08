Trump Health Commission Expected to Miss Its Deadline

A federal commission established under the Trump administration is expected to miss next week's deadline for releasing a highly anticipated report on improving children's health, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The Make America Healthy Again report — originally scheduled for release by Aug. 12 — seeks to highlight what the Department of Health and Human Services has described as a "chronic disease epidemic" affecting both children and adults across the United States.

The commission was established by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Feb. 13 and is chaired by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Its mandate includes developing broad policy recommendations intended to guide multiple federal agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.