Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: 'Schumer Shutdown' Threat Won't Stop Government

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., blamed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for the difficulties in passing a full-year budget and vowed to Newsmax on Tuesday that the government will be kept running.

Marshall, who is a member of the Senate Budget Committee, told "Wake Up America" that "we'll keep the government open, one way or the other, but this is all about the Schumer shutdown."

Marshall emphasized that Senate Republicans have "done our job," explaining that there are 12 buckets to get to in order to fund the government.

"The Senate Finance Committee has eight of those done, super-majorities, but Chuck Schumer won't let us bring those to a floor for a vote," he said. "This is all about Chuck Schumer's obsession with President [Donald] Trump."

Marshall also discussed ways that Republicans are contemplating changing the rules to prevent the Democrats from misusing delay tactics on approving non-major appointees by Trump.

When asked if this could backfire when there is a Democratic president again, Marshall said "there is a risk in anything we do. ... but I think the benefits far outweigh the risks."

He also stressed that a majority of Americans want the approval of these hundreds of minor appointments to go through so that the president can try to carry out his agenda.​

