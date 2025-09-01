WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: house | gop | lhss cuts | fy2026

House GOP Looks to Cut $13.7B From 3 Agencies

By    |   Monday, 01 September 2025 08:16 PM EDT

House Republicans are calling for $13.7 billion in cuts from the Labor Department, Education Department, and Health and Human Services (LHHS) annual appropriations package in fiscal year 2026, Punchbowl News reported Monday.

Under their plan, funding for the Department of Labor would get cut by 28%, the Department of Education would incur 15% cuts, and HHS 6%, according to Punchbowl News.

The National Institutes of Health would be funded at its FY2025 level of $48 billion, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would get cut by $1.7 billion from the current fiscal year, according to the report.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has defended an FY2026 budget that follows a 25% reduction in the workforce, aimed at trimming bureaucracy.

The House's FY2025 LHHS appropriations bill proposed slashing around $11.1 billion from the Education Department budget. Nearly 50% of the Education workforce was furloughed or laid off in 2025.

The LHHS funding bill is one of 12 appropriations bills Congress must get passed by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. LHHS is the largest domestic non-defense appropriations bill, covering roughly 30% of all non-defense discretionary spending.

Congress will likely have to pass a short-term spending measure to keep the government funded for a few weeks or months while it tries to finish the full-year package. But Republicans would need Democrat votes to pass an extension, and Democrats will want significant concessions.

Since the modern budget process began in 1976, Congress has met the Sept. 30 deadline only four times, the last coming in FY1997.

More background

Specific program cuts were not detailed, but past proposals suggest that major education programs — including Title I grants to school districts, student aid, and afterschool initiatives — could be vulnerable.

Labor Department programs for worker training and safety may also be affected.

The House plan contrasts with the Senate’s draft LHHS bill, which would boost funding for research, child care, and mental health programs. With Congress facing that funding deadline, one possible outcome is a stopgap measure, setting up another partisan clash over spending priorities.

Information from Newsmax wires was used in this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Republicans are calling for $13.7 billion in cuts from the Labor Department, Education Department, and Health and Human Services (LHHS) annual appropriations package in fiscal year 2026, Punchbowl News reported Monday.
house, gop, lhss cuts, fy2026
353
2025-16-01
Monday, 01 September 2025 08:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved