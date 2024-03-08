Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: Biden 'So Angry' During SOTU

President Joe Biden came off as being "so angry" during his State of the Union address, including when he said the name of Georgia murder victim Laken Riley, appearing to pronounce it as "Lincoln Riley," Sen. Roger Marshall said on Newsmax Friday.

"Well again, this is the disconnect," the Kansas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He had the name, even written in front of him, Laken Riley, a nursing student from Georgia."

Biden's comments about the slain nursing student came after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., confronted him as he came into the House chamber and then again during the speech. A Venezuelan immigrant has been charged with Riley's murder.

"My wife is a nurse," Marshall told Newsmax. "I'm a physician working with nurses. I mean, this story hurts all of America, and she's become the face of their criminal element of this 10 million people that have crossed the border illegally under Joe Biden."

But Biden showed no responsibility, said Marshall, just as he "takes no responsibility for the 300 people that died yesterday from fentanyl poisoning or the 300 people that are going to die today from fentanyl poisoning."

Biden, he added, "wants to blame somebody else for what he could have taken care of ... This is why he's not fit to be president of the United States anymore."

Marshall added that his ears are "still ringing" from Biden's speech.

"That was angry Joe," he said. "Doesn't he remind you of a king, a person that's been king for 40 years? [It was] almost like Marie Antoinette up there saying 'Give them their cake.'"

Marshall added that Biden spoke at length about Ukraine, pushing the war ahead of the well-being of the United States.

"That's why I've said I will not support Joe Biden's Ukraine funding until we secure our own border," said Marshall. "He takes responsibility for nothing. I think that's the first thing I look for in a leader, will you take responsibility for your actions?"

But it took about 40 minutes for Biden to move off the topic of Ukraine, said Marshall.

"I could barely understand him, and he kept blasting us out as well," he said. "But it took 40 minutes to mention something other than Ukraine and talk about the most important issue back home, and that's the open border."

Meanwhile, it was "challenging to get a good assessment" of Biden's mental and physical health, said Marshall.

"He can't open his eyes far enough for me to look at it as pupils to see what's going on there," he said. "All I can tell you is the volume was times 10 and we really, really struggle to understand them. You know, I had to go home to read the speech. Next time, he needs to hand out speeches to everybody so we can understand them."

Marshall added that he thinks Biden is "losing it emotionally."

"He's so angry, he can't think straight," said Marshall. "He had one emotion ... they told him to be strong, but he came off as angry."

