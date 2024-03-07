Trump Fact Checks Biden State of Union in Real Time

In a rare contrast between a former president and a sitting one steamrolling toward a 2024 rematch, former President Donald Trump real-time fact-checked President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech Thursday night, calling his rival "so angry and crazy."

"That may be the angriest, least compassionate, and worst State of the Union speech ever made," Trump wrote in his post-speech analysis. "It was an embarrassment to our country!

"Whether the Fake News Media likes admitting it or not, there was tremendous misrepresentation and lies in that speech, but the people of our country get it, and they know that Nov. 5 will be the most important day in our nation's history," Trump wrote just after the speech finished.

Trump's real-time messages did not pull any punches in a presidential general election cycle that officially kicked off with Biden's rare and controversial use of the State of the Union as a campaign speech, former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., told Newsmax in post-debate analysis.

"He's done nothing for Israel compared to what I have done," Trump wrote, when Biden claimed to be the most pro-Israel president in American history, a claim Trump had made for years during his administration to a word.

"It's only words he speaks, not TRUTH!

Also, Trump warned Biden has enriched Iran and destabilized the Middle East.

With the border the No. 1 voting issue in the GOP presidential primary exit polls, Trump noted it was not first and foremost in Biden's America.

"Biden talked about the SNICKERS Bars, before he talked about the Border!" Trump lamented.

"It took him over 40 minutes to get to immigration, and then said nothing about it," he added.

Trump also repeatedly noting Biden had to interrupt his speech with coughing.

"Don't shake people's hands going out – he keeps coughing into his right hand," Trump added, noting the media pool feed was favoring views of Democrats clapping and not showing the Republican side of Congress.

"See, as he's getting ready to cough yet again into his right hand, the Fake News Media rushes him off the screen!" Trump wrote, noting the camera's panning.

Trump rejected Biden's remarks on the Second Amendment, warning of gun grabs, and the Biden administration permitting crime to run rampant in Democrat-run cities throughout America.

"He's talking about violence, but migrant violence is leading to the worst crime wave in history," Trump wrote.

Biden opened with warning Russia's Vladimir Putin to not take Ukraine, but Trump noted Putin only did that under Biden's watch.

"Putin only invaded Ukraine, because he has no respect for Biden," Trump wrote on Truth Social, which showed a brief outage on Downdector.com, perhaps because of a flood of traffic. "Would have never happened under the Trump administration, and for four years it didn't happen!"

Biden then weaponized Jan. 6 once again against his political rival, as Trump noted the only deadly weapons at the Capitol were in the hands of the government.

"The so-called 'Insurrectionists' that he talks about had no guns, they only had a rigged election," Trump wrote. "The only gun was that used on Ashli Babbitt, who sadly, is no longer with us!"

Trump was already hitting Biden before the president even arrived, after he was reportedly blocked by anti-Israel protesters.

"The president is very substantially late," Trump trolled. "Not a good start, but let's give him the benefit of the doubt. I'm sure he had very important things to do, but he is just now getting into the car.

"They will have to drive very, very quickly, you just don't want to be late to the State of the Union. They will need Mario Andretti to be at the wheel of the limo."

It was not just Biden taking Trump barbs either. "Push back on them" Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., was not spared.

"Maxine Waters, very nice woman, even though she's constantly saying she wants to beat up or kill people on the opposite side of the aisle," Trump wrote. "If I ever said that, they would call me an insurrectionist, and all hell would break out!"

But, ultimately, Biden cannot say anything that can measure up, according to Trump.

"There is nothing he can say tonight that can absolve him from letting 15 million people into our country illegally," Trump posted. "He'll probably blame me, but I had the safest border in the history of our country, so that won't go very far!"

Trump was having a little bit of fun early before Biden went in heavy on his political opponent and Jan. 6.

"This is the longest walk in presidential history," Trump wrote, calling the delayed start "very disrespectful to our country." "It is ridiculous! Now he's actually taking the selfies at their request. He's not a Photographer – he's got to get moving!"