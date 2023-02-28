Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: DirecTV Told Kansans Upset About Removal of Newsmax

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Tuesday night that AT&T-owned DirecTV knows his constituents are upset about its move in January to deplatform the conservative news channel.

“We have spoken directly with the leadership from DirecTV and what we communicated to them is that hundreds of Kansans, perhaps thousands, have reached out to our office concerned about the situation, that they want Newsmax on their cable channels so that they can see conservative news, as well,” Marshall told “Eric Bolling The Balance.”

DirecTV removed Newsmax, the fourth-highest-rated cable news network, from its channel lineup on Jan. 24, the second time in a year it has removed a conservative cable news channel.

In January 2022, DirecTV removed the One America News Network. DirecTV meanwhile has retained 22 left-leaning cable news channels, with most not approaching Newsmax’s audience.

DirecTV said its decision to drop Newsmax was business-oriented, but it has come under increasing criticism that its move was based on censoring conservative ideas.

“We’re against any type of censorship,” Marshall said. “…We're going to do everything we can to stand up and make sure that conservative voices have some type of presence on cable news. We're going to keep working hard to make sure that Newsmax has that opportunity.”

