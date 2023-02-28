Rep. Babin to Newsmax: DirecTV Move 'Doesn't Pass The Smell Test'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax Tuesday that AT&T-owned DirecTV's decision to remove the conservative network from its channel lineup over what it claims was a business decision "doesn’t pass the smell test."

"We are absolutely wanting to get to the bottom of why AT&T and DirecTV have done what they have done," said Babin, while appearing on "American Agenda."

Babin continued: "They keep saying this is just a business deal, that there's just an argument over the way things are supposed to be done.

"... This just doesn't pass the smell test. If Americans don't stand up for a neutral, truthful news media, then we're never going to get the truth on anything from COVID lab leaks to censorship to closing down our borders and everything else."

It has been five-plus weeks since Newsmax had been kicked off DirecTV, becoming the second conservative news channel since January 2022 to be booted from the service's lineup.

DirecTV deplatformed One America News last year.

Babin said he believes DirecTV is deliberately censoring Newsmax, the fourth-highest-rated cable news channel, because of its conservative views.

"The American people deserve the truth about the news, and there are so few outlets for news ... that give the give the truth and have a nonbiased, neutral position and not being completely in the tank for the left," Babin said. "They're just simply not there.

"… Newsmax needs to get back on. That's what needs to happen on DirecTV."

