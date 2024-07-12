Robin Biro to Newsmax: Biden Drops Out This Weekend or Not at All

Democrat strategist Robin Biro told Newsmax on Friday that if President Joe Biden doesn't drop out of the presidential race by this weekend, "then it's not going to happen."

Biro and pollster John McLaughlin joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss Biden's campaign amid headwinds from his own party over his debate performance two weeks ago and myriad public stumbles since. Roughly 20 Democrat lawmakers have called for him to drop out of the race.

Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., told Newsmax on Thursday that he expected a consensus on whether Biden will continue as the presumptive Democratic nominee by Sunday.

Biro, former regional director on Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, said the claim of removing Biden as the nominee is dubious, but if there's any merit to it, time is of the essence.

"There's really not a way to do that other than Jill Biden perhaps having a talk with him, convincing him to voluntarily leave," Biro told guest host Todd Starnes. "Look, we've got 115 days until Election Day; 95 days until early voting starts. If it's not done this weekend, then it's not going to happen. And Joe Biden will be the nominee if it doesn't happen this weekend, mark my words."

Biro went on to say that Democrats are engaging in a "coup."

"We are in the midst of a coup, an intraparty coup. Because the Bernie [Sanders] bros, the Hollywood elite all want Joe gone," Biro said. "And as we just saw today, there's $90 million being withheld from a pro-Biden super PAC. Well, now they want him gone, and they will literally replace him with any candidate as long as it's not Joe Biden. That is blackmail on its face."

McLaughin said Biden's health is a red herring when it comes to Democrats who want him out.

"The reality of this is Donald Trump has been leading in the polls nationally ever since Joe Biden triggered inflation and surrendered Afghanistan," McLaughlin said. "And [Democrats] don't care about his health at all because they're saying they want him to withdraw … as a candidate. But if you can't run for president, you can't be president.

"So, they still want control of the government. It's ridiculous."

