Dem Donors to Withhold $90 Million Until Biden Walks

Several top donors to the Democratic Party will withhold about $90 million in promised donations unless President Joe Biden steps aside from his reelection campaign, The New York Times reported.

Donors to the pro-Biden super PAC Future Forward are reportedly holding onto tens of millions of dollars in promised donations, including multiple contributions in the eight figures, two sources who spoke under the condition of anonymity told the Times. These sources estimated the total amount of frozen donations to be around or above $90 million.

Future Forward declined to give a statement when contacted with a request for comment about conversations with donors or how much promised money is being held back. An adviser for the group did say that the super PAC expects donors who paused their contributions to resume them once Democrats resolve the uncertainty surrounding the Biden presidential campaign.

Multiple prominent donors to the Democratic Party, including Netflix head Reed Hastings, former Zynga chief executive Mark Pincus, and Walmart heiress Christy Walton, have called on Biden to step aside since his widely criticized performance in his debate against former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, last month.