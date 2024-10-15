Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Biden, UN Blame Israel for Everything

Robert Wilkie, the former Veterans Administration secretary under former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Tuesday the Biden administration is continuing to go against Israel's best interests.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are now threatening Netanyahu with a U.S. arms embargo if he doesn't open up more avenues for humanitarian relief in Gaza," Wilkie told "Newsline." "Look, the only way they're going to have peace in Gaza is if Hamas is destroyed or if Hamas surrenders. They're the ones who even took American humanitarian aid. They're keeping it from the people. They've done this for decades and decades."

Wilkie said the Biden-Harris administration too often goes along with the U.N. which appeases Hamas and blames Israel for everything.

"If Israel ceased to exist, the United Nations would go out of business," Wilkie said. "Because I think 80% of its docket is devoted to harassing and punishing the Israelis."

The Arab American PAC announced it will not be endorsing a presidential candidate, which marks the first time in its 20-year history it will not be endorsing a Democrat for president.

"Neither side trusts this administration," Wilkie said. "We've had feckless leadership now for four years. The world's on fire. If Donald Trump had remained in office, Ukraine wouldn't have happened. China would have been back in its box and Hamas wouldn't have dared attack Israel."

