Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Harris 'Egged On Gaza-Obsessed Marxists'

It shouldn’t be hard for any U.S. politician to say that Israel is our ally and to support Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Senior National Security Analyst Robert Wilkie told Newsmax Friday.

“It shouldn't, and it was once never a problem,” Wilkie said on “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “But remember, this goes back to ... Obama spent millions and millions of dollars … to try to defeat [Netanyahu]. [Netanyahu] stands for everything that Obama, Biden and Harris do not. He is a warrior.”

In an interview with “60 Minutes” earlier this week, Harris said in response to a question on whether Netanyahu was a close U.S. ally that “the better question is, Do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is yes.”

Wilkie told guest host Sebastian Gorka Friday, “When someone like Kamala Harris or Barack Obama or Joe Biden look at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, they see critical race theory, oppressor versus oppressed. They can't dig any deeper than that. And that's exactly what we have going on here.”

Wilkie went on to further criticize the Vice President, saying, “Kamala Harris has egged on those who have been the Gaza-obsessed Marxists who have been rampaging through our campuses. She's given sustenance to them.

“She just said last week that she wanted to send, I think, $57 million to Lebanon. The Lebanese government. Well, Hezbollah is the Lebanese government. Just as Hamas is the government of Gaza. They've taken these monies. They've taken the goodwill of the American people, the British people, and they've funneled that money either into weapons or back to Iran, who is the real progenitor of this madness.”

