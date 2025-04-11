Gorka to Newsmax: Tariffs on China 'Ultimate Corrective'

The top threat the U.S. faces today is China, which is why the tariff system "is the ultimate corrective," Sebastian Gorka, senior director for counterterrorism, told Newsmax on Friday.

"They have said it publicly — by the 100th anniversary of their revolution, 2048 — there will only be one superpower in the world and it will be communist China, and every other nation will be a satrapy or a vassal state," Gorka said on "Newsline." "President [Donald] Trump understands the threat, and that's why the tariff system is the ultimate corrective to what China is ripping us off on."



China announced Friday that it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% — the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has rattled markets and raised fears of a global slowdown.



Trump paused import taxes this week for other countries but raised tariffs on China, and they now total 145%. China has denounced the policy as "economic bullying" and promised countermeasures. The new tariffs begin Saturday.



Gorka said 75 heads of state are vying to have a "better deal with the president and the biggest economy in the world because of what he announced."



