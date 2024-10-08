Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Biden's Iran Nuclear Stance 'Cosmic Insanity'

An Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear program would send its regime "to the brink of extinction," and it is "cosmic insanity" that President Joe Biden had said that his administration will not support that plan, former Veterans Administration Secretary Robert Wilkie said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"Biden has already told the Iranians he's going to do everything he can to help them to preserve their most valuable military asset," Wilkie told "Wake Up America." "He's telling the Israelis, We're not going to help you if you go after Iran's nuclear facilities … we know they have slowed the delivery of those weapons that could be used by the Israelis, the 5,000-pound bunker busters."

And if the Israelis don't go after Iran, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris can't be expected to carry out an assault on that country's military, even though it "presents a threat not only to Israel but to us," he said.

Wilkie added that a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities would give a signal to "the people in the streets" who did not get one from Biden or former President Barack Obama that they will "be able to get rid of the ayatollahs."

"That seems to be the only thing that is keeping them in power," he said. "If the Israelis take out the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] and its terrorist apparatus within the country of Iran, I think that's a step forward for the people who want to finally get rid of the ayatollahs, who have been terrorizing them since 1979."

Meanwhile, Wilkie said the next moves from the Israeli military will be attacks on Iran's military infrastructure, the IRGC's capabilities, and "perhaps what passes for their naval infrastructure."

"I would think a secondary group of targets would be their oil facilities," he added.

Another set of targets, the Iran-backed Houthis, "points to the failure of American deterrence," said Wilkie.

"The Houthis have constantly attacked American ships and have closed down the world's second-busiest sea lanes," he said. "We have massive firepower in that region, but Biden refuses to use it, and the Iranians have just written it off as nothing [and] show that they don't fear anything from Mr. Biden."

