Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Iran Must 'Get Rid of the Ayatollahs'

Robert Wilkie, former Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Thursday that the killing of a high-ranking Hamas leader won't end Israel's ongoing conflicts with Iranian proxy groups.

Israel announced on Thursday that military forces have killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called "an important landmark in the decline of the evil rule of Hamas."

Wilkie told "American Agenda" on Thursday that Sinwar's death is not going to end the ongoing war in Gaza. When asked what might change the situation in the region, Wilkie said, "I think it will come when the Iranian people, with American and perhaps Israeli pushes, decide to get rid of the ayatollahs.

He added, "The military advantage that the Israelis have given us is profound. The Iranian military itself is incompetent, it's undertrained, it's ill-equipped, that's why they've used these proxy armies, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis."

Wilkie said if "you destroy those three entities … then you remove from the Iranians their potential to cause problems in the rest of the Middle East," adding that Iran has "no indigenous expeditionary capability within their own armed forces," without these proxy groups.

He went on to predict that Netanyahu will "go after the instruments of terror of the ayatollahs to send a message to the Iranian people that they're not alone, a message that they haven't received" from President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Wilkie said Israel may "take out secret police headquarters, take out command and control of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and their training areas to remove from the ayatollahs more of their ability to terrorize and murder their own people."

