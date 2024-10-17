Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Death of Sinwar 'The Big Prize'

Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Thursday that the reported death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is "the big prize" and a "blow for terrorists around the world."

Wilkie, also the former Under Secretary of Defense under then-President Donald Trump, joined "National Report" to analyze the purported elimination of Sinwar by Israeli Defense Forces in an operation in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Channel 12 in Israel reported that the Israeli military informed cabinet members that Sinwar was killed.

"So, as we've seen with Hezbollah, the Israelis have been systematically eliminating one leader after another. But this, as you just pointed out, is the big prize," Wilkie said. "This is the man who masterminded October 7th. He kept telling the world that there would be more October 7ths. And this is a blow for terrorists around the world. And all people who love liberty should be rejoicing at this."

Wilkie was asked what the impact of Sinwar's death would have on Hamas' fighting forces.

"It means that they're not going to be able to reconstitute their forces for a very, very long time. And if the Israelis have anything to do with it, they won't be able to reconstitute their forces at all," Wilkie said.

Wilkie also took aim at the Biden administration's "schizophrenic policy" regarding Israel.

"At a time when Israel is on the cusp of achieving great victory over Hamas and Hezbollah and retaliating against Iran, what does the Biden administration do? It threatens an arms embargo if Israel doesn't deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza, which only serves to support what is left of Hamas," Wilkie said.

Wilkie detailed that 47 of the last 100 trucks of aid that the United States and United Nations sent to Gaza "have already been commandeered by Hamas."

"So Biden is giving the terrorists another lifeline, and he's also telling the Israelis that they have to respect UNRWA, where we know that it was completely infiltrated by Hamas," Wilkie said. "They have been responsible for hiding the terrorists and yet this administration falls back on the tired old leftist rote that the U.N. is an agency worth supporting and even opposing the needs of one of our great allies."

