WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robert wilkie | hostage | edan alexander | hamas | elimination | gaza | ukraine

Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Cheer Hostage Return, but Watch Hamas

By    |   Monday, 12 May 2025 10:32 AM EDT

Although it's good to celebrate that Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander is being released from Gaza, it's imperative to realize Hamas is using this as a way to survive, Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Monday.

The co-chair of the Center for American Security at the America First Policy Institute, who was Veterans Affairs secretary in the first Trump administration, told "Wake Up America" that "we rejoice that a young man is being returned home to his parents ... but the sad thing is that if you look at the history of the Hamas death cult, this is another one of the games that they are playing right now. They are playing a game for their survival."

Wilkie emphasized that Americans need to "always keep an extra eye open, because of the diabolical nature of the Hamas cult."

Wilkie insisted that "there's not much left of [Hamas], but they still hold ... 55 Israelis [hostage]. That is what they see as their trump card to prevent ... the final elimination of Hamas."

The former VA secretary also commented on the planned first face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy scheduled for Thursday.

After "President [Donald] Trump just staved off a potential fight between two nuclear powers in India and Pakistan ... Trump has shown the world that the president holds the cards. ... Putin's economy cannot sustain what it is doing [in the Ukraine war] and Putin really has no choice. We will see what games he will play, [but] he has met his match" and is on his "back heels."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Although it's good to celebrate that Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander is being released from Gaza, it's imperative to realize Hamas is using this as a way to survive, Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Monday.
robert wilkie, hostage, edan alexander, hamas, elimination, gaza, ukraine, russia, war
403
2025-32-12
Monday, 12 May 2025 10:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved