WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | putin | ukraine | talks

Trump Presses Ukraine to Accept Putin's Proposal for Talks

By    |   Sunday, 11 May 2025 04:16 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Sunday pressed Ukraine via Truth Social to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to meet in Turkey on Thursday to hammer out an end to the war.

Trump wrote in the post that "President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY."

The president added that by accepting the meeting, "at least [Ukraine] will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!"

Trump concluded his message on Truth Social by stating, "I'm starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who's too busy celebrating the victory of World War II, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!" 

Putin on Sunday proposed the direct talks with Ukraine, then just a few hours later launched drone attacks on Kyiv, The Hill reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Putin's offer for direct peace talks, but insisted that first there must be a full, temporary ceasefire, The Associated Press reported.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump on Sunday pressed Ukraine via Truth Social to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to meet in Turkey on Thursday to hammer out an end to the war.
trump, putin, ukraine, talks
215
2025-16-11
Sunday, 11 May 2025 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved