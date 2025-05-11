Trump Presses Ukraine to Accept Putin's Proposal for Talks

President Donald Trump on Sunday pressed Ukraine via Truth Social to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to meet in Turkey on Thursday to hammer out an end to the war.

Trump wrote in the post that "President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY."

The president added that by accepting the meeting, "at least [Ukraine] will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!"

Trump concluded his message on Truth Social by stating, "I'm starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who's too busy celebrating the victory of World War II, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!"

Putin on Sunday proposed the direct talks with Ukraine, then just a few hours later launched drone attacks on Kyiv, The Hill reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Putin's offer for direct peace talks, but insisted that first there must be a full, temporary ceasefire, The Associated Press reported.