Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Bombings 'Biggest Event Since the Fall of the Soviet Union'

The bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites Saturday is the "biggest event since the fall of the Soviet Union," former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie told Newsmax after news broke of the attack.

"You have effectively removed the Iranian part of the Chinese ... so we'll have to watch for that," Wilkie said. "And just one other thing, as part of this precaution, the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain sailed earlier this morning, which meant that they're out to sea."

This means the fleet won't be subject to attacks on the port facilities in Bahrain, he said.

"Also, many of our aircraft on the ground in the Middle East have moved out to protect them and to preserve that striking power that we have in the region," Wilkie added.

Wilkie, meanwhile, said Iran won't be invading its neighbors, as it doesn't have the capacity.

"They don't have ships," he said."The Israelis took out their major naval base earlier today. They don't have aircraft. ... The other thing that ... the president's watching for is any movement on the part of Shia militia in Iraq who danced to the tune of the ayatollahs as well as the Houthis."

He added that Trump has moved "substantial" air defense assets to U.S. facilities in the Middle East.

"Now we see what the ayatollahs do next," Wilkie said. "They're in a desperate spot. Doesn't mean they're not dangerous, but the shield that they have been building now for over three decades has evaporated in three American airstrikes this evening."

