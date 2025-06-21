GOP Rep. Thomas Massie Calls Strike 'Unconstitutional'

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has denounced President Donald Trump's strike action on Iran's three nuclear sites Saturday night.

"This is not Constitutional," Massie wrote in a short X post.

Massie has been a leading an anti-Trump campaign of sorts within the Republican Party, opposing the "one big beautiful bill," and calling for Congress to block Trump from taking action on Iran without congressional approval.

Massie said Trump has no presidential power to act on Iran's nuclear program without congressional authorization.

It is unclear whether the White House has engaged Congress' Gang of Eight leaders, of which Massie is not privy to as one of the lower-level House members.